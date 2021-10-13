CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan Demanded His Trainer Do the Same Workouts He Was Doing: ‘If I Gotta Go Through This, You Gotta Go Through This’

The physical transformation of Michael Jordan was arguably the turning point of the Hall of Famer’s illustrious career. MJ’s mid-career commitment to strength training made the five-time MVP stronger and more equipped to battle with physical teams in the postseason. Suddenly, Jordan went from being a lean scorer to a muscular machine on the path toward six titles with the Chicago Bulls.

