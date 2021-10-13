CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India’s Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India’s second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Philips lowers outlook as recall, parts shortages bite

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday lowered its outlook for sales and profit growth in 2021, as a massive recall of respiratory devices and global shortage of electronic components hit its third-quarter earnings. Comparable sales in the July-September fell 7.6% from last year, while adjusted earnings...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

China’s Sept industrial output rises 3.1% y/y, misses forecasts

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 3.1% in September from a year earlier, missing expectations, and slowing from 5.3% in August, official data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise 4.5%. Retail sales grew 4.4% in September on-year, compared with a forecast 3.3% increase...
RETAIL
wincountry.com

French luxury goods groups’ shares hit by weak Chinese data

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in French luxury goods companies LVMH and Kering fell on Monday after weak economic numbers from China, a leading market for many of the world’s top fashion companies. Kering was down 1.7 percent in early trading while LVMH retreated by 1.3 percent. Rival French luxury goods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wincountry.com

Stellantis, LGES to form battery production JV for U.S. market

(Reuters) -Automaker Stellantis NV and battery maker LG Energy Solution entered an agreement to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America, the companies said on Monday. The batteries produced at the new facility will be supplied to Stellantis’ electric vehicle plants in the United...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Outlook#Bengaluru#Reuters#Infosys Ltd#Refinitiv Ibes#Indian#Nallur Sethuraman
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Eyeing higher inflation and volatility, investors turn more selective – fund managers

(Reuters) – Global investors are looking harder for pockets of opportunity and becoming more selective in their fixed income and equity allocations, some fund managers told Reuters, anticipating volatility spurred by quicker inflation and uncertainty around central bank policy. “There are a lot of moving parts globally and within the...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Infosys, India’s 2nd largest IT firm, to hire 45,000 freshers

The second quarter of the fiscal year is a seasonally strong quarter for the Indian IT services sector. India Inc's intent to hire in the October-December quarter has reached the highest in the past 18 months. Fresher hiring sentiment across companies is gradually improving, with IT Sector alone offering 31% entry-level.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Digital ad demand helps Publicis hike 2021 growth outlook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis (PUBP.PA) raised its outlook for 2021 on Thursday as a global shift towards digital media and e-commence helped its third-quarter organic growth exceed market expectations. Demand for digital advertising helped Publicis, which has sought to attract new customers by promising targeted campaigns...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Reuters

India's wholesale price inflation in double digits for 6th month

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy for producers' prices, loitered in the double digits for the sixth month in a row in September, fuelling concerns of inflationary pressures as energy and raw material costs surge for companies. The gap between retail and wholesale...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Infosys Clocks 21% Top-Line Growth In Q2, Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook

Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20.7% year-on-year to $3.998 billion, beating the consensus of $3.91 billion. Digital revenue grew 43% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, while Core revenue stood at $1.76 billion. The operating margin was resilient at 23.6%. EPS of $0.17 was at par with...
STOCKS
techxplore.com

India's Infosys reports strong quarter, hikes revenue forecast

Indian software giant Infosys said Wednesday it expects to grow faster than previously projected after reporting quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company reported revenues of 296 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) in the three months ending September 30, an increase of 20.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's September fuel demand steady, rising oil prices cloud outlook

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's September fuel consumption crawled higher month-on-month as economic activity continued to ramp up, government data showed on Wednesday, but soaring global oil prices could stall a recovery in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.92 million...
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Launching Ompanzo, India's answer to the digital divide between vendors and consumers

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's aim to be a USD 5 trillion economy hinges largely on its unorganized retail sector that is still to come up to speed with the booming e-commerce and modern retail in the country. Enter, Ompanzo, India's newest online business centre dedicated to retail businesses in the unorganized sectors helping them bridge the digital divide and expand their businesses.
RETAIL
pulse2.com

Digital Financial Services Company Platform Buckle Raises $60 Million In Series B

Buckle — an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company — has disclosed it raised $60 million through a Series B funding. These are the details. Buckle — an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company — has disclosed it raised $60 million through a Series B funding round led by Volery Capital Partners with participation from Eldridge, Assurant Ventures, and HSCM Bermuda, and other insiders. As part of this deal, Volery Capital Partners will join Buckle’s Board of Directors.
MARKETS
Reuters

India's TCS tops profit estimates on pandemic-led digitisation demand

BENGALURU, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) topped quarterly profit estimates on Friday, boosted by growth in its key banking and financial services segment and a strong demand for digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's largest information technology exporter is the first among peers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Almond Oil Market Size, Growth Demand, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Outlook and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy