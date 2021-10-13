CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Astros Back in ALCS; Jon Gruden Removed From Buccaneers Ring of Honor; Atlanta Braves to the NLCS

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
Immigration authorities to end workplace raids ... Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation ... Fire forces evacuations in Southern California ... The Dow fell for third straight day ... Home sales are falling sharply in China ... Pelosi readies Democrats to cut $3.5 trillion bill ... Congressman John Yarmuth is retiring ... "Walking Dead" anthology series ordered at AMC ... A review of "Antlers" ... The Astros are headed back to the ALCS ... The Braves clinched a spot in the NLCS ... The Dodgers remain alive in the NLDS ... JJ Starling committed to Notre Dame ... Bucs remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor ...

The NHL is back on ESPN and so is the theme song:

This was incredible:

Joga bonito:

Chris Stapleton -- "Tennessee Whiskey" (Live)

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Keyshawn Johnson on Jon Gruden: "He's Just Always Been a Fraud to Me"

Jon Gruden's time with the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end on Monday night after more emails surfaced showing him using racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. This morning on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Keyshawn Johnson called Gruden a fraud and a car salesman. Johnson talked about Gruden...
NFL
The Big Lead

Predators and Kraken Fans Brawled in the Stands in Nashville

The NHL season has returned and with it, so have hockey fights. Or hockey fan fights, as it were. This fight is from Thursday night's Seattle Kraken - Nashville Predators game. It features a guy in a freshly minted Yanni Gourde Kraken jersey fighting a Nashville fan in a Filip Forsberg jersey.
NHL
The Big Lead

What's Wrong With Christian Yelich?

The Milwaukee Brewers trail the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the National League Division Series after losing 3-0 on Monday. The Brewers have been outscored 6-0 in back-to-back losses and have mustered just two runs in the series. They might be scoring more runs if their most expensive player was contributing. Unfortunately, Christian Yelich has been mostly MIA since the end of the 2019 season.
MLB
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
Cheddar News

Fallout Continues From Jon Gruden's Resignation

Fallout continues from Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas wrote a piece this week called "Gruden Has Resigned. Now, It's Time for the Rest of the Washington Investigation to Be Made Public." The headline is in reference to a probe by the NFL into the Washington Football Team, regarding accusations from employees last year about a toxic work environment. Even though Gruden was not the subject of the investigation, it did indirectly lead to his resignation. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to explain.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden loses spot in Buccaneers Ring of Honor over bigoted emails

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to face fallout in the wake of sexist, homophobic and racist emails becoming public through an NFL investigation. The latest news comes from Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers will remove the former head coach from the stadium’s Ring of Honor, where he was inducted in 2017. Gruden was the Buccaneers head coach from 2002-08 after being traded by the Oakland Raiders.
NFL
CW33

Jon Gruden has honor revoked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be removing Jon Gruden’s name from the team’s Ring of Honor following misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated...
NFL
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

