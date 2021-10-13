CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski to resign from government post – PAP

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – The leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) will resign from his government post at the beginning of 2022, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alan Charlish)

Newsbug.info

Parts of EU law not compatible with constitution, Polish court rules

WARSAW, Poland — Parts of EU law are not compatible with Poland's constitution, the country's top court ruled Thursday, setting up a potential fight with the European Union. "The attempt by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to involve itself with Polish legal mechanisms violates ... the rules that give priority to the constitution and rules that respect sovereignty amid the process of European integration," read the ruling.
POLITICS
KRMG

Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.
LAW
Times Daily

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Poland: Court rules that some EU rules clash with Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that some European Union laws are in conflict with Poland’s Constitution. The Constitutional Tribunal ruled Thursday that some provisions of the EU treaties and some EU court rulings go against Poland’s supreme law. Two judges dissented from the majority opinion. The ruling followed months of court proceedings in which representatives of Poland’s government, president and parliament argued that Poland’s Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland’s legal order.
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Austrian chancellor says government coalition can still work together

ZURICH (Reuters) – Newly installed Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the country’s ruling coalition is on “thin ice” but could still work together after his predecessor Sebastian Kurz quit last week. Kurz stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 a week ago at the behest of his junior coalition partner, the Greens, after prosecutors...
EUROPE
wincountry.com

German Greens vote to enter government coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Green party on Sunday followed its prospective partner, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), in clearing the way for official three-way negotiations with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) to form the next government. Delegates at a Green party conference in Berlin voted in favour of starting negotiations...
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
The Independent

German Greens agree to start formal talks on new government

Germany's Green party gave its blessing Sunday to opening formal coalition talks on a new government that would speed up the country's exit from coal-fueled power and the expansion of renewable energy.A congress of the environmentalist party signed off on negotiators' recommendation to open full-fledged talks on a government led by center-left Social Democrat Olaf Scholz The pro-business Free Democrats, who usually ally with the center-right, would be the coalition's third partner. Their leadership is expected to give its approval on Monday.The proposed coalition could be “a big win for the Greens for Germany,” co-leader Robert...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
wincountry.com

Merkel says migration still challenge for EU but not same as 2015

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the European Union had more work ahead to tackle the issue of migration but the situation was not the same as in 2015 when more than a million refugees and migrants reached the bloc. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and...
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance’s expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. Lavrov said staff at NATO’s military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov....
MILITARY
wincountry.com

Sudan’s PM Hamdok unveils roadmap with political players to end crisis

(Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on state TV on Friday that he agreed with main political players on a roadmap to end crisis. The PM added in a live TV broadcast the country will arrange an international donors conference to tackle East Sudan issues saying the transitional period should include all components of the forces of Freedom and Change (FFG).
WORLD
WGAU

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as...
LIFESTYLE
WREG

Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance’s office

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance’s office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO’s expulsion of Russian diplomats. Earlier this month, NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to its Brussels headquarters, saying it believes they have been secretly working as Russian intelligence […]
MILITARY
wincountry.com

Factbox-Where did Germany’s FDP, Greens and SPD find common ground?

BERLIN (Reuters) – At the start of exploratory coalition talks, Germany’s two kingmaker parties – the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens – were far apart on issues ranging from the fight against climate change to a general speed limit. In a draft agreement that will form the starting...
EUROPE
wincountry.com

Russia labels Moscow Digital Media and legal entity of Rosbalt ‘foreign agents’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday added Moscow Digital Media and RS-Balt, the legal entity of the Rosbalt media outlet, to its list of “foreign agents”, the ministry’s website showed. The government uses the “foreign agent” designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political...
EUROPE
wincountry.com

Instantview: Germany’s SPD, Greens, FDP agree roadmap for coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Three German parties agreed a roadmap to form a new German government on Friday that included no tax increases, the minimum wage, and commitments on infrastructure spending. Following are some economists’ assessments of the outline. LARS FELD, DIRECTOR, WALTER EUCKEN INSTITUTE. “The outcome of the exploratory talks...
EUROPE

