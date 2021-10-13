Be adult enough to confront me

I recently sent in a letter about me and my contributions to the fiesta over the years. You can call it tooting my own horn if you want. but it concerned only me. I’ve been hearing that someone felt slighted and was hurt. I was told that they went on Facebook, pointing out what they contributed as well as many negative comments. I did not do that. And they went around spreading negativity and seeking sympathy. I can see them running around screeching”OMG did you see what Sal did, did you see what Sal did, did you see what the bad guy did? I’m so offended. Don’t you agree with me, please? Can you imagine our dads or uncles doing that. Hell no. My dad would say “if you ever do anything like that again, you will wear a tutu and a tiara like a little princess.”