Armed suspect shot, wounded by North Carolina police officer
A suspect who authorities say ran from a traffic stop and pointed a gun at a North Carolina police officer was shot and wounded by that officer, according to a news release. The Greensboro Police Department says officers stopped a car at an intersection on Monday afternoon. The passenger in the car, who was armed with a handgun, fled the scene, the news release says. When an officer gave pursuit, the suspect raised his weapon toward the officer, who then shot the suspect.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
