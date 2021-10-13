CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparent Verizon Visible hack, iPhone 13 orders placed using customer payment details

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple reports of an apparent Verizon Visible hack, with attackers changing shipping addresses, then ordering phones that are charged to payment details held for customers. Visible is a Verizon sub-brand that operates entirely online, meaning that customers cannot seek assistance in-store. “My account got hacked and they shipped out an...

9to5mac.com

WKRC

New phishing text message scam impacting Verizon customers

UNDATED (WKRC) - A new phishing scam seems to be targeting Verizon users' personal information. PhoneArena reports Verizon customers have been receiving texts from a sender claiming to be Verizon saying, "Verizon Free Msg: Sept bill is paid. Thanks, [customer name]! Here's a little gift for you," followed by a suspicious link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Verizon Data Breach Exposes Passwords of Visible Users: How to Secure Affected Account Immediately

Customers on the Verizon-owned mobile carrier, Visible, received devastating news last Wednesday. The company confirmed security breaches that compromised customer data. Many hacked accounts had their money stolen, while others received spam emails. Victims of the Verizon data breach are recommended to change their Visible password immediately. Visible was formerly...
TECHNOLOGY
talesbuzz.com

Twitch hacked as creator payments, source code leaked: report

Amazon-owned streaming giant Twitch has reportedly been hit with a hack and had its source code, internal security tools and data on how much it pays creators leaked online. An anonymous hacker posted 125 GB of Twitch data posted on the online message board 4chan, Video Games Chronicle reported early Wednesday, adding that a company source had confirmed the data is legitimate.
AMAZON
Shropshire Star

Twitch source code and other details posted online in apparent data leak

An anonymous user is reported to have posted the platform’s source code and other software, code and business details. An anonymous hacker claims to have leaked the entirety of streaming platform Twitch, including the source code which forms the foundation of the online service. A message with the files said...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

USB-C iPhone hack made real

So you’re disappointed with the fact that Apple continues to use their own Lightning port on the iPhone here in 2021. You’re looking for a way to continue using your iPhone, but also have the… luxury(?) of using USB-C cords whenever you like. A man by the name of Ken Pillonel wanted to use USB-C with his iPhone too – so he went wild with the hacking and the modding.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice

This new trick comes from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), who runs a popular page for tech tips. This new trick comes from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan), who runs a popular page for tech tips. His video, which has nearly 3 million views, shows iPhone users how to unlock their screens using Apple’s accessibility features. His video, which has nearly 3 million views, shows iPhone users how to unlock their screens using Apple’s accessibility features. To start, go to your phone’s accessibility settings, then activate voice control. From there, click on “Customize Commands” and select the option to create a new command. Then, click “Action” and select “Run Custom Gesture”. From there, you can program the gesture to select the exact spots on your screen where you’d put in your password. It’s as easy as clicking the screen in order, just like you do when you type in your password. Then, you’ll be prompted to give a voice command, like “open” or “unlock”. For many iPhone users, the trick won’t work if your Face ID or Touch ID settings are activated. Also, as Gadget Hacks points out, users with iOS 14.6 and later should be able to get in even after their iPhone has been powered down or restarted. Also, as Gadget Hacks points out, users with iOS 14.6 and later should be able to get in even after their iPhone has been powered down or restarted. TikTok users were surprised and impressed by the hack, calling it both “brilliant” and “amazing”. TikTok users were surprised and impressed by the hack, calling it both “brilliant” and “amazing”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come from Apple. The new...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Verizon double deal gets you two iPhone 12 cellphones for the price of one!

The best Black Friday camera deals are still a good few weeks off – but this weekend offer from Verizon is hard to ignore, if you are looking to get yourself a new smartphone. With the iPhone 13 Pro and its siblings now in town, there are now some great discounts on the older, but still extremely capable iPhone 12. But this deal is special as it essentially gets you not one, but two, iPhone 12 handsets for the price of one!
CELL PHONES
crowdfundinsider.com

Hacked Crypto, Payments Account Costs on the Rise

The value of hacked PayPal accounts has surged in 2021, while verified cryptocurrency accounts will cost you a pretty penny, research analyzed and originally published by wette.de reveals. In September, such an account was worth 9.2 cents for every dollar in the account. That is almost triple the 3.1 cents...
MARKETS
theapplepost.com

Apple refunds Daily Cash to customers who tried and failed to pre-order iPhone 13 with Apple Card

Just a couple weeks ago, many users who attempted to pre-order iPhone 13 with their Apple Card were greeted with a very disappointing and rather frustrating message; their card was declined. A major outage was later identified with both Apple Card and Apple Pay and those who didn’t want to risk not having the latest iPhone on launch day were forced to use another method of payment.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

People Do Use Bing! But Apparently They Use It to Search for Google

Google recently shared with the court that the most searched term on Microsoft’s Bing is none other than “Google.”. Just last week, Bloomberg reported that Alfonso Lamadrid, a lawyer for Alphabet Inc., shared with EU’s General Court in Luxembourg that they have “submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google.”
INTERNET
HackRead

Twitch hacked- Source code and Streamer payment figures leaked

Twitch has undergone a massive hack resulting in leaking the source code for its unreleased streaming service, creator payout details, and other sensitive information. The attack was carried out by a group that has labeled the leaked data as “Part One,” which indicates more installments will be coming up soon. According to sources, Twitch is aware of the breach, but it hasn’t yet informed its users about it.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Visible confirms some customer accounts were breached

Some Visible customers this week reported in posts on social media that their accounts appeared to have been hacked, with account information changed and in some cases new phones ordered using their payment information. On Wednesday, the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier confirmed that some customers' accounts were breached. "We're aware of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
droid-life.com

A Bunch of Verizon’s Visible Customers had Their Accounts Messed With

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Customers on the Visible prepaid service that’s powered by Verizon are having a very frustrating week. At least 3 days ago, reports on reddit surfaced from customers claiming to have had their accounts hacked, with email, password, and addresses being changed before orders for things like new phones were placed.
ECONOMY

