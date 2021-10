Some 56 countries fell short of the WHO's goal of getting 10% of their populations immunized against the virus by the end of September. "Not meeting that target is heartbreaking," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid. "If we had used the more than 6 billion vaccines that have been administered today differently, we would be in a very, very different situation right now."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO