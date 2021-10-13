CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Meet ‘Roots’ Star Olivia Cole’s Ex-husband Richard Venture after Whom She Didn’t Marry Again

By Gracious Egedegbe
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

In her lifetime, American actress Olivia Cole was married just once. Her only marriage was to actor Richard Venture. Meet the actor and find out about their marriage.

Actress Olivia Cole was most famous for playing Chicken George's wife Matilda in the 1977 miniseries "Roots." Her starring performance in the series earned her an Emmy Award.

At the time, Cole was married to actor Richard Venture. Their marriage lasted for only 13 years, and after then Cole never remarried. However, Venture remarried twice afterward before his death in 2017. Find out more about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfYAz_0cPm9eFY00

WHO WAS RICHARD VENTURE?

Venture was born on November 12, 1923, in New Jersey. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on aircraft carriers in the South Pacific during the Second World War.

In 1951, he made his Broadway debut in "Dinosaur Wharf," which turned out to be his first of many appearances on the Great White Way.

Later, he became a member of the Arena Stage theatre company in Washington D.C. He was also a member of the Long Wharf theatre company in New Haven, Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oM2y6_0cPm9eFY00

Venture starred in multiple films and television series in his lifetime. Indeed, he was a prolific character actor and was most known for portraying Peter Seller's valet in Hal Ashby's "Being There." In 1980, he played a cop who killed himself in Steve McQueen's last film, "The Hunter."

He played Blair Brown's father on the television series "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd." Venture also starred on "Seinfeld," where he portrayed the dad of Jerry's then-girlfriend. His character in the series was also an accountant and Elaine's co-worker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5SoK_0cPm9eFY00

In Allan J. Pakula's 1976 film, "All The President's Men," Venture played an assistant Metro editor. He became an American ambassador in 1982's "Missing," before portraying Al Pacino's brother in the 1992 movie "Scent of a Woman."

Venture had recurring roles in television shows like "Street Hawk," "Falcon Crest," "The Boys," "Law & Order," and "Mary Hartman." He also had stints on "The Thorn Birds," "L.A. Law," "The Waltons," "Murder, She Wrote," and many more.

Despite not being a household name, Venture's large volume of film and television series roles and his adaptability to the diverse roles he played stood him out among others. He died on December 19, 2017, in Chester, Connecticut. He was 94.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzZ8H_0cPm9eFY00

VENTURE'S MARRIAGES

Venture was married four times in his lifetime. His first marriage was to Grayce Grant from 1950 to 1971, and they shared four children, Anthony, Kathy, Rebecca, and John.

After their divorce in 1971, Venture married for the second time to actress Olivia Cole, who became the stepmother to his four children.

Cole is famous for her role in the renowned miniseries "Roots," for which she won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries in 1977, becoming the first African-American actress ever to do so.

Cole and Venture met at one of the regional theatres where they appeared. During their marriage, the couple jogged daily and played tennis together. Their marriage lasted for 13 years before their divorce in 1984.

Venture married for the third time to Lorraine Venture in 1984. However, they divorced in 1995. He married for the fourth and final time to Katherine Catalano in 2003 and remained with her until his death.

At the height of her "Roots" success in the late 1970s, Cole lamented the lack of opportunities for Black actors and actresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhgja_0cPm9eFY00

COLE'S LIFE AFTER DIVORCE FROM VENTURE

After her award-winning performance in "Roots," Cole continued working for decades. She starred in another miniseries, "Backstairs at the White House," for which she got an Emmy nomination.

She also starred in the Oprah Winfrey-produced miniseries, "The Women of Brewster Place." She also appeared in the film "First Sunday," which Tracy Morgan starred in.

In 1979, Cole played the role of the first Black maid to be employed on the presidential floor in the film "Backstairs," which was based on a best-selling memoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SONHu_0cPm9eFY00

She once spoke about the role and the movie, revealing that it offered a challenging role for an actress and not a Black actress. Cole cautioned people against thinking in terms of black and white but think in terms of who is best for something in terms of ability.

In 2016, Cole starred in a production of the 1995 play "Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years." The production was held at the Long Wharf Theatre and Hartford Stage in Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k763r_0cPm9eFY00

It told the story of two elderly sisters who grew up in the Jim Crow era. Cole played Sadie Delany while her co-star, Brenda Pressley, portrayed Bessie Delany.

Pressley described Cole, who she had known since the '90s, as eccentric, spiritual, and devoted to her craft. She said the actress demanded her time to really sink into every moment she wanted to convey.

In 2016, Cole also starred in "Having Our Say," a new "Roots" version, which was aired on the History Channel. She described it as a story every generation should know.

COLE'S LIFE AND DEATH

Cole was born on November 26, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her dad was a worker at Grumman Aircraft, while her mother was a tennis player and instructor. Her parents divorced after moving to New York City.

She graduated from Hunter College High School in New York City in 1960. Afterward, she attended Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, where she studied drama.

From there, she got a scholarship to attend London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. In 1964, she graduated from the Academy with honors. When Cole returned to America, she got a Master's degree in theatre arts from the University of Minnesota in 1967.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rMP5_0cPm9eFY00

At the height of her "Roots" success in the late 1970s, Cole lamented the lack of opportunities for Black actors and actresses in Hollywood and canvassed more positive Black roles.

In her last 35 years, Cole lived in San Miguel de Allende, a Mexican city with many expatriates and retirees. There, she formed a Shakespeare club and held readings of his 37 plays for 30 years.

Her close friend, Wendy Sievert, said Cole told her she had done her best work in the Shakespeare group because she learned a lot. Despite living alone in Mexico, she had a vibrant social life.

Cole died at 75 on January 19, 2018, 31 days after her ex-husband, Venture's death. She did not own a cell phone and stayed away from technology but will never be forgotten thanks to her valuable impact in Hollywood.

Comments / 0

Related
Amomama

Inside Robert Redford’s Fatherhood Overshadowed by the Tragic Deaths of His 2 Sons

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Redford is a proud father of four children but unfortunately, he has experienced personal tragedy following the deaths of two of his sons. Actor Robert Redford is famous for his roles in famed movies like "The Sting" and "The Way We Were." Besides acting, he is also an exceptional director, producer, entrepreneur, and founder of the Sundance Institute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Olivia Cole
Person
Hal Ashby
Person
Blair Brown
Person
Al Pacino
Person
John
Person
Richard Venture
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#American#The U S Navy#Arena Stage#Seinfeld#Metro
Amomama

David Cassidy's Daughter Was Cut from His Will but Claimed His Death Brought Family Together

David Cassidy had two kids in his lifetime, one of whom he had a complicated relationship with. Even though he left her out of his will, she only speaks favorably of him. David Cassidy was a truly special performer with great ambitions that, as far as he was concerned, were ruined by his fine-boned looks. Those pretty looks of his attracted a lot of attention.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Reveals Secret Behind His 160-Pound Weight Loss

Pawn Stars fan-favorite Chumlee is looking like a whole new man after shedding more than 150 pounds. The former History Channel star, whose real name is Austin Lee Russell, took to social media earlier in October to reveal his drastic 160-pound weight loss, a transformation he said he was able to achieve through gastric sleeve surgery.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
359K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy