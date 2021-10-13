Blue Jays: Position prospects who could crack the Opening Day roster
The Toronto Blue Jays head into the offseason with two key pieces from the 2021 campaign heading to free agency in infielder Marcus Semien and left-hander Robbie Ray. While the jury is still out on whether either player will return, this year’s free-agent class is one of the most stacked in recent memory, especially up the middle with players like Semien, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, and Carlos Correa all available this winter.jaysjournal.com
Comments / 0