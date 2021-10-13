CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays: Position prospects who could crack the Opening Day roster

By Tyson Shushkewich
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays head into the offseason with two key pieces from the 2021 campaign heading to free agency in infielder Marcus Semien and left-hander Robbie Ray. While the jury is still out on whether either player will return, this year’s free-agent class is one of the most stacked in recent memory, especially up the middle with players like Semien, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, and Carlos Correa all available this winter.

jaysjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Send Top Prospects Moreno, Jimenez to Arizona Fall League

The 2021 season isn't over for a few of the Toronto Blue Jays top prospects. Catcher Gabriel Moreno and infielder Leo Jimenez headline a group of seven youngsters the organization will send to the 2021 Arizona Fall League to play for the Mesa Solar Sox. Moreno is ranked as Toronto's top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, while Jimenez is the 11th best.
MLB
chatsports.com

4 heartbreaking losses that could have changed Blue Jays' playoff fate

When the first pitch of the American League Wild Card Game is thrown by Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday night, it will reinforce the heartbreak Toronto Blue Jays fans endured on Sunday. The feeling that the Blue Jays could’ve been there, and based on their run differential and strong finish perhaps...
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: How the prospects from the 2015 trade deadline have fared

Back in 2015, the Toronto Blue Jays were 42-38 heading into Canada Day and were sitting one game back in the AL East and third overall in the division. Fast forward to July 28th and the Blue Jays were now just under the .500 mark at 50-51, 8.0 games back in the division and looking like their playoff hopes were starting to slowly fade away.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Assessing needs, opportunities on Blue Jays' roster ahead of pivotal off-season

TORONTO — In the coming days, Toronto Blue Jays front office executives will each spend time thinking about a few dozen questions. For instance: Which pitchers could bounce back from underwhelming seasons once paired with pitching coach Pete Walker and the Blue Jays’ analytics department? Or: Which free-agent targets rank as top priorities and which ones can wait?
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Danny Jansen
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays, Arbitration & Non-Tenders

The Toronto Blue Jays have some easy decisions regarding player arbitration coming and some a little more difficult ones. The Toronto Blue Jays have a total of 12 players that will be heading for arbitration this winter. While the prospective CBA negotiations may have an impact on any contracts, the fact remains that some decisions will need to be made regarding who to keep and who to…not keep. Some of those decisions will be very easy. Others may result in some guys being removed from the 40 man roster.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Could a past trade partner provide a solid third base option?

The Toronto Blue Jays used seven different players at third base this season with Santiago Espinal leading the charge at 81 appearances followed by Cavan Biggio with 52. To begin the year, Biggio was the club’s starter at the hot corner with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moving to first base on a full-time basis but the infielder struggled at the position, posting a .935 fielding percentage with nine errors.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays’ Catching Trade Chip

The Toronto Blue Jays could be looking to make a trade this winter and they could have a valuable chip in Alejandro Kirk. The Toronto Blue Jays should be right in the mix of a lot of conversations this winter. Regardless of the direction from which calls are made, there will be lots of chatting about the Blue Jays’ catching situation. They are deep with Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire leading the way and Gabriel Moreno on his way up. Something’s gotta give. McGuire could simply see his contract expire and he could find another team. But, they may wish to keep him and use Kirk as a trade chip. Standard Batting.
MLB
MLB

New wave of Blue Jays prospects on the way

TORONTO -- With former No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. putting up a historic season at just 22 years old, the Blue Jays’ farm system continues to develop top-end talent behind the young core. This summer, the spotlight belonged to Gabriel Moreno, who skyrocketed into MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Toronto Blue Jays#Semien Trevor Story#The Blue Jays#Spring Training#The Buffalo Bisons#Aaa#931 Ops
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

163K+
Followers
355K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy