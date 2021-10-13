Huge potential growth for Open Banking in Europe, YTS study says
Open Banking provider Yolt Technology Services (YTS) has launched its inaugural European Open Banking Outlook (EOBO) revealing huge growth potential for Open Banking. The paper shows that 40% of banking customers across Europe’s biggest markets are not currently using any Open Banking solution. YTS also sets out how this potential can be unlocked. The EOBO, produced in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) and experts from around Europe, tracks the progress of Open Banking across the continent’s six largest markets: Spain, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.thepaypers.com
