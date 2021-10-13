Huge potential growth for Open Banking in Europe, YTS study says

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a Small Finance Bank (SFB) license to the consortium of Centrum and BharatPe, according to IBS Intelligence. A new bank license has been issued after a gap of nearly 6 years. The new SFB, has been incorporated as ‘Unity Small Finance Bank’. Unity as a name has significance on many counts for both Centrum and BharatPe. Reportedly, it is the first time that two partners are uniting equally to build a bank.

