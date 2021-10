Phil Foden was the wide receiver in one game and the quarterback in the next. He was the runner off the ball who used his pace to materialise in scoring positions in Manchester City’s draw at Anfield. He was the deep-lying distributor in England’s thrashing of Andorra, spraying diagonal balls with enviable ease, chipping passes over his hosts’ defence with incisive excellence. In a game when Sam Johnstone got as many assists as Foden, there was no doubt who the most creative player actually was. Successive matches showed the range of skills that make him a remarkable talent.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO