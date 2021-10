CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will become a winter wonderland when it brings back Wild Winter Lights this holiday season. The light display, which incorporates more than a million individual lights, will be on display from Tuesday, Nov. 16 until Sunday, Jan. 2. Presented by NOPEC (Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council), Wild Winter Lights has taken place the past two years, and before that it had taken a 14-year hiatus.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO