Geralyn Jones for Linn-Mar School Board: Parents are demanding answers

I never thought I would live to hear, let alone say those words out loud: Parents are becoming more involved in their children’s school board meetings. Why is that? In my opinion, parents are speaking out because they are realizing the negative effects of local control. School boards across the nation are establishing policy and governing over children without presenting any form of supporting data. How is that legal? Parents are demanding answers, and the Biden administration has called in the Department of Justice (DOJ) to tell these parent (also known as “domestic terrorists”) to take a seat or face the consequences.