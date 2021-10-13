Barclay Woerner for Cedar Rapids School Board: Every child is precious

I am a Christian father of five who believes that every child is precious. My children have attended many of the elementary and middle schools in Cedar Rapids. My oldest son graduated from the home school program while my daughter graduated from Jefferson High School. My children have been involved with athletics, music and theater. They have been in honors classes as well as special education classes. I have worked in retail management and the logistics industry. After receiving my Masters of Accounting from the University of Iowa, I volunteered many springs preparing taxes for those who have low and moderate income with the VITA program.