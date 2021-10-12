CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna and New York Celebrate Amos Vogel

By David Hudson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his insistence that cinema be taken as seriously as any other art and his tolerance for just about anything but censorship, Amos Vogel—“America’s seminal film programmer,” as J. Hoberman calls him in the New York Times—had an immeasurable impact on film culture. He was born in Vienna in 1921, and celebrations of the centenary began back in January with an exhibition at the Austrian Film Museum. The Museum and the Viennale have invited six curators from around the world to program a retrospective that will run in the Austrian capital from October 22 through November 25. So far this year, tributes to Vogel have included series at the Punto de Vista festival in Spain, the Arsenal in Berlin, and the just-wrapped New York Film Festival.

