Vienna and New York Celebrate Amos Vogel

An incredible 8,230,290 people live in New York, in a relatively small area of 783.8㎢. The city is a mecca for arts and culture, and a central hub for some of the biggest movie studios, including Disney, Fox Corporation and NBC Universal. It is no wonder that so many celebrities and film stars make New York their home. Within the five boroughs of New York, there are certain areas, streets and buildings that have more than their fair share of celebrities move in. If you are looking for a home in New York, and fancy brushing shoulders with stardom on a regular basis, you too could seek a home in one of these iconic areas. You never know, you might end up meeting Robert De Niro in the elevator one morning, or even brunching at the table next to the ladies from Sex and the City!

