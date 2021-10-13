Podcast: Fall Arts and News Roundup

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast. This week the Flathead Beacon staff put together an issue dedicated to the arts, focusing on stories about artists, musicians and writers in the Flathead Valley. Host Micah Drew takes some time to run through several of the features of the issue before rounding up the latest stories from the last seven days including the vote on the Whitefish resort tax, the closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road and Kalispell’s rules on marijuana dispensaries.