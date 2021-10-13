Houma area high school football top games for LHSAA Week 7 — and predictions
Here’s a look at the top 5 Houma area high school football games for Week 7. E.D. White Catholic (4-0, 1-0 District 9-3A) at Patterson (5-1, 1-0) E.D. White will look to stay unbeaten in District 9-3A play against rival Patterson. Sophomore quarterback Jake Sternfels has stepped up for the Cardinals. He completed 5-of-8 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns during a 41-0 win over Donaldsonville. E.D. White’s defense hasn’t allowed a point this season.www.dailycomet.com
