Erath, LA

Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary in Erath

By Dave Baker
 5 days ago
Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary. The first graders at Dozier Elementary School held their own Fais Do Do!

Submitted by Dozier Elementary
Dozier's Fais Do Do

They are learning about the Cajun culture in their social studies classes, and the traditions associated with south Louisiana. They enjoyed music by Mr. Ryan Abshire and Jason Harrington.

Submitted by Dozier Elementary
Enjoying Louisiana Food at Dozier Elementary

They also got to taste some good Louisiana food and brands, including beignets from Cafe Erath, boudin from Champagnes Supermarket, and other Louisiana brands like Zapps chips!

Submitted by Dozier Elementary
Enjoying Louisiana Food at Dozier Elementary

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com . Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

