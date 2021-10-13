Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary in Erath

Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary. The first graders at Dozier Elementary School held their own Fais Do Do!

They are learning about the Cajun culture in their social studies classes, and the traditions associated with south Louisiana. They enjoyed music by Mr. Ryan Abshire and Jason Harrington.

They also got to taste some good Louisiana food and brands, including beignets from Cafe Erath, boudin from Champagnes Supermarket, and other Louisiana brands like Zapps chips!

