30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Apparent Stray Bullet Shooting In Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuNUv_0cPm818n00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 30-year-old woman has died after being shot in Brooklyn .

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman was shot in the head while standing near the corner of Belmont and Georgia Avenues in East New York .

Investigators don’t believe she was the intended target.

Police say three teenage boys were involved in some kind of dispute and shots were fired. They fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported.

