Fox News has been criticized for its vaccine disinformation. So it's perhaps not surprising that Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain wanted to discuss Powell's vaccination status right away. "To Cain’s credit, his commentary on the value of vaccinations was measured, and he was quick to point out that it also provides protections," says Mediaite's Colby Hall. "But it doesn’t take a huge political cynic to note that bringing up the efficacy of vaccinations just 10 minutes after learning of Powell’s death may have been a bit too soon, though it’s most certainly the angle that many Fox & Friends viewers are most interested in, so at least he knows his audience."

