Obituaries published October 13, 2021

Jerry Wayne Ensminger passed from this earth on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in his home in Gilbert, Louisiana at the age of 79. He is now pain free and at peace in Heaven with his son, Jamie. He was born in Wisner, Louisiana, March 23, 1942 to Bill and Myrtle Ensminger. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1960 and from ULM in 1973. Jerry served in the United States Air Force from 1962 - 1965. He was a retired American History teacher and football coach. He touched many student's lives through his years teaching and coaching in several schools throughout the state of Louisiana.