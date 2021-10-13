CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisner, LA

Obituaries published October 13, 2021

hannapub.com
 5 days ago

Jerry Wayne Ensminger passed from this earth on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in his home in Gilbert, Louisiana at the age of 79. He is now pain free and at peace in Heaven with his son, Jamie. He was born in Wisner, Louisiana, March 23, 1942 to Bill and Myrtle Ensminger. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1960 and from ULM in 1973. Jerry served in the United States Air Force from 1962 - 1965. He was a retired American History teacher and football coach. He touched many student's lives through his years teaching and coaching in several schools throughout the state of Louisiana.

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Maryland State
City
Winnsboro, LA
City
Sicily Island, LA
City
Wisner, LA
State
Texas State
City
Tallulah, LA
City
Baskin, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Gilbert, LA
City
Monroe, LA
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adams
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy