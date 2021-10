Disney+ has some true treasures, including classic Disney movies, Marvel adventures, Pixar films, and a whole lot more. On November 12th of this year, we’ll be celebrating Disney+ day. That’s when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as the Jungle Cruise will be available for all subscribers. On that day, a bunch of new titles will also be released to all subscribers on Disney+ — including one featuring our favorite Frozen snowman. And now we have the official trailer for Olaf’s new show (and it’s hilarious)!

