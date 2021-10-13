CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

How (Not) To Introduce Two People

By George Kao
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re a connector and love introducing people to each other. It can be a wonderful (sometimes career-changing) effect when it’s the right match!. Yet, when it’s the wrong match — unfortunately much of the time — by being the connector, you just added a burden to them. Now they’re in an awkward position you’ve forced them into, where one person, if they don’t want to connect, will come across as unfriendly or unapproachable.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawtracks.com

The best ways to discipline a dog

You might have adopted a new puppy who’s a little more energetic than you expected. The good news is the puppy stage doesn’t last forever, and it’s the perfect time to train your dog to act smart, be obedient, and stay attentive. While training should involve positive reinforcement, there are times when you’ll need to discipline your dog.
PETS
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#Freelancer#Creative Commons License#Referral Source
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Oct. 18

Aries-This week you may be tempted to act on impulse. Surprise, surprise. This is your sign to play the long game and learn that your first impulse is not always the best choice. Think about how your decisions will affect you in the long run and, more importantly, how others will perceive you. If you always react on impulse, your enemies will always know how to bring you down.
LIFESTYLE
goodmenproject.com

5 Concerning Red Flags I Ignored for Too Long

The famous saying “love blinds us” is a lie. People are rational, and there’s no way we are magically blinded by a spell once we fall in love. Love is a fantasy created by society to make us get married and have children. At least, that’s what I used to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

How to Introduce Your Kid to a Cat (and Vice-Versa)

This story was produced in partnership with Arm & Hammer™ SLIDE™. Whether you want to do a nice thing for an orphaned animal, give your kids some extra responsibility, or simply add an adorable companion to your household, there are lots of reasons to get a cat. But no matter why you’re adding a feline family member, you can’t just expect a perfect relationship to blossom naturally from day one.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
aroundptown.com

Two Girls Make A $$$ Difference (photos)

Some photos courtesy Nicole Olinger and Celine Neumiller. Avery Olinger and Kennedy Buck have been friends since they can remember. Several years ago the buds began a holiday fundraising project from which they purchased gifts for care facility residents and families. Each year their endeavor grows in popularity as they continually come up with unique gift ideas.
ADVOCACY
goodmenproject.com

Go Beyond Good Communication as a Couple

Good communication is always seen and taught as foundational to any happy love relationship, and for good reason. As spouses, without the ability to communicate well with each other, we open ourselves up to a lot of potential misunderstandings, confusion, uncertainty, frustration, and unmet needs. In the long run, all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place (Not Your House) to Avoid People

The problem with people is that they’re always moving. One minute you’re walking down the sidewalk or occupying an elevator, and then, bam, there they are, breathing and sweating and all that jazz. But in the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive; 314-721-0072), your introversion is the perfect engine for exploration: Imagine you’re perusing some Greek antiquities on the museum’s main level when some boomers in khaki shorts arrive while having FaceTime conversations on speakerphone, like monsters. Instead of freezing up, beat a tactical retreat — since that just means you’re going to run into more incredible art, history and culture. Let the crush of other people move you toward underappreciated galleries: Leave the European art in the main halls and descend to the lower level, where you encounter the stunning storytelling in the ritual garb of the indigenous cultures of Africa. Marvel at the intricate and practical craftsmanship of Native American and Oceanic cultures, their vast economies operating completely outside colonialist civilizations. In the museum, let the crowds be your signposts – and let your misanthropy be your tour guide.—Danny Wicentowski.
LIFESTYLE
goodmenproject.com

Compassion Without Boundaries Is Self-harm

I’m lucky in that my workplace offers free ‘mental health coaching’ sessions. Anyone can book them once a month, and although there are several coaches to choose from, I’ve had them all with someone I’ll call V. V and I have known each other for almost three years, and she...
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

7 Tips For Improving Self-Awareness

— If you’ve ever sat on plastic-covered furniture — in shorts, during the summer, in a house with no air-conditioning — you’ll relate. And if you haven’t (you don’t know what you’re missing), run the image past someone a generation or two older than you. Beneath the chuckle and eye roll, believe it or not, is an analogy for improving self-awareness.
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Top 3 Health Benefits of Eating Oatmeal Daily

Oatmeal is one of the best meals to kick-start your day with energy, great nutritional value and health benefits. It comprises oats and water or milk. Oatmeal is less limiting then other meals you would have for breakfast. It allows you to top it with different kinds of fiber such as nuts, pumpkin, berries, seeds, and nut butter. You can also choose to add chocolate chips, cinnamon, or berries to it for varied tastes. So, why is oatmeal so highly recommended for breakfast? Some of the major health benefits that you will derive from eating oatmeal every day include the following.
NUTRITION
goodmenproject.com

What’s Life Without a Little Grandeur?

We tend to associate the word “grandeur” with events like royal weddings and sights like the Grand Canyon. Hotels are grand, canals are grand, and cruise ships are grand. But something about that way of thinking prevents us from demanding grandeur from the other stuff of existence, like an image that we craft, a jam that we jar, or a kiss that we give. For more reasons that we can count, grandeur isn’t very present in our daily lives.
MUSIC
goodmenproject.com

4 Most Ignored Tiny Habits That Give You Peak Performance

Let’s be honest. Habits are not the easiest things to make — especially the tiny ones. Why?. Maybe subconsciously we don’t think they are important enough. Maybe we keep sacrificing them for bigger, more important tasks and they never get to be formed. Or maybe we just don’t think we...
YOGA
goodmenproject.com

Have Kid — Will Travel

Long-distance traveling is often something that parents of young children aspire to, but not something most actually do. I’ve heard some say that they’d love to travel “when the kids are older.” I say, you’ve got to carpe this diem right here and now, and it’s really not as hard as you think it is. As a mother who has taken my young daughter to a dozen countries, I’ll tell you my tricks.
TRAVEL
goodmenproject.com

New Parent During the COVID-19 Pandemic? There Is a Simple Way To Make Meaningful Connections With Your Baby

Around this time last year, an inexorable force swept into people’s lives. It upended everything — relationships, friendships, routines, work life, independence, and sense of control. In this respect, the COVID-19 pandemic has similarities to another dramatic event — becoming a parent. And just like the pandemic, nothing quite prepares you for it.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

Give Everything, Leave Nothing

Yesterday, in connecting with a referral, I made two errors. I misread the time we were scheduled to connect and ended up calling about 10 minutes late, and I completely misunderstood who actually connected us, so I misspoke over the phone. Mistakes like that would have embarrassed me in the...
SOCIETY
goodmenproject.com

After Divorce Guide: 5 Fun Gift Ideas for Kids After a Divorce

— Divorce can be a difficult and traumatic event for kids to go through. Often, they will feel torn between their parents and not want to take sides. This can lead them to feel guilty and ashamed of themselves if they love both of their parents equally. To make things even more complicated, it is common for one parent to try to alienate the child from the other parent in an attempt at revenge or because they are suffering emotionally due to their own heartbreak.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy