A picture is worth a thousand words and this video of an existing low-producing well is worth hundreds if not thousands of lives. Sometime this year, the Wolf Administration will issue its final rule for limiting pollution from the methane gas industry. Unfortunately, the earlier draft rule omitted emissions from low-producing wells, which discharge more than half of the methane pollution from oil and gas sources in Pennsylvania. We are concerned the final rule will not close this loophole, leaving Pennsylvania’s kids at risk and increasing climate’s threats to us all.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO