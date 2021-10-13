CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee's Guardian Angels Church to host pipe organ concert

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — To close out a season of programs at Guardian Angels Church, Peter Kurdziel will perform a concert on the pipe organ this month. “Peter is extremely talented and his music will be unlike what you have heard on a pipe organ in recent memory,” reads part of the release on the event. “His selections of music cover the full range of musical genres for organ and make use of the organ's many different voices and instrumentations.”

