San Carlos staff bonuses

When I read the report in Saturday’s paper about the $2,000 bonus for city employees I could only shake my head (“San Carlos considers staff bonuses”). The reasoning by Councilmember Ron Collins is laughable at best. It is a slap in the face of all retail and restaurant employees and such who have to deal with hundreds of possibly infected customers every day, while many of the city’s pencil pushers sit comfortable in their cubicles. I would be supportive of the bonus if the supervisors themselves would foot the bill. But taking taxpayers’ money, many dollars from retail and restaurant employees, is an insult to these people.