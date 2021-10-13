CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Could This Stock Be a Big Winner From the U.S. Labor Shortage?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP and Toby Bordelon
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGDVT_0cPm5xdH00

Simply put, there are more jobs right now than there are qualified workers, and this has led employers to become more competitive with one another -- not just when it comes to wages, but employee benefits as well. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 29, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains to colleague Toby Bordelon why HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) could be a big winner.

Matt Frankel: HealthEquity, if you're not familiar, they are a health savings account or HSA custodian. They're the largest HSA custodian, that's not a bank. They've put out some recent data that really tells you that they could be a big winner of the current trends in employment right now. We all know there is a labor shortage all over the country. If you've tried to go to your favorite restaurant or tried to have a house built or tried to have a contractor come over your house, you know, labor is a big obstacle. Employers are really having to compete with each other more by offering innovative and more attractive benefit packages.

An HSA is a health savings account. They're benefits that are very valued by a lot of employees, and that a lot of employers don't offer. Just to give you some of the statistics, 46% of HSA participants, these are accounts that they help you save money for healthcare expenses. 46% of participants have increased their contributions during COVID for obvious reasons, makes them feel a little safer to have some money put away for health issues right now. In fact, 77% say that it is provided them peace of mind during COVID.

Of people who have an HSA, the majority of them ranked them within their top three most important benefits. That includes things like health insurance and dental insurance and retirement plans and things like that. That means the majority rank HSAs in the top three of all those. Very valuable benefits, and I think HealthEquity can be a real beneficiary as employers really need to start competing with each other.

Toby Bordelon: One thing you mentioned, Matt, you said health equity is the largest HSA that's not a bank. Is there an advantage to that for them to not being a bank, that would make it more attractive to me as an investor potentially?

Frankel: Well, it means that they are all in on their core product. Same reason that people use Better Mortgage and Guaranteed Rate for home loans instead of walking into a Wells Fargo. Same reason people use SoFi for their investment needs instead of going into a bank for those, and the same reason people like Cash App so much. It's because they're really all-in on the customer experience and on their core product. Does it give them an advantage financially? That's up for debate. But they are all-in on serving the health savings account market and I think that in itself gives them a real advantage. Do you want to a company that really is the best-in-breed at what they do.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

State's economy suffering from labor shortage

MONTGOMERY — Alabama's 3.1% unemployment rate is the lowest in the Southeast and among the lowest in the country. State leaders have repeatedly pointed to this impressive mark as a sign of the state's economic recovery from the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw unemployment soar to nearly 14% last year.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Crusader Newspaper

LABOR SHORTAGE OR PAY SHORTFALL?

Walking down a busy urban street, one cannot help but notice the number of “help wanted” signs that grace the front of many establishments. Restaurants, grocery stores, and retail establishments all seem to want workers. Many of them indicate their starting pay is “at least” $15 an hour. Some list other benefits in the window, including things like vacation time, employee discounts, and more.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

Square is a "must-own" fintech stock with great growth prospects. Facebook is practically bulletproof despite the current controversies the company faces. Canopy Growth is best-positioned among Canadian cannabis companies to succeed in the U.S. Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now?...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Fourth Quarter

The average year-over-year growth estimate for the fourth quarter is expected to be the third largest increase in over ten years. That means investors should consider growth stocks in sectors with the highest growth potential. Three great examples are as Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF), and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).A catalyst that I believe will positively impact stock prices in the fourth quarter 2021 is Q3 earning season which kicks off this week. This year’s first and second quarter finished with the average year-over-year earnings growth rates for the S&P 500 of 52.3% and 90.9%. While I don't expect that same kind of growth this quarter, growth is still expected to be strong.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Employee Benefits#Home Loans#Cfp#Hqy#Hsa#Covid
The Motley Fool

3 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks That Could Be Long-Term Winners

Goosehead Insurance focuses on selling insurance through a highly scalable franchise model. Palomar Holdings underwrites policies for underserved markets in the property and casualty space. Kinsale Capital Group focuses on excess and surplus coverage on hard-to-place risks. When it comes to finding solid companies with stellar stock growth potential, one...
STOCKS
CBS News

Economic recovery struggles under labor shortage

The economy added 300,000 fewer jobs last month than anticipated, and while the unemployment rate fell below five percent, there were fewer job seekers, leading some companies to offer higher starting salaries and signing bonuses. Correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Americans with criminal records could be a solution to the labor shortage

Jeff Arview had been kicking around in different jobs. An Army veteran who served in Iraq, after he was discharged he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and fell into addiction, which led to fighting and theft — then arrests and jail time. Moving on and getting a job was a challenge.
HOMELESS
CBS Miami

Expert: ‘Expect Tight Labor Markets, Labor Shortages For Foreseeable Future’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Employers from downtown Brickell to the Homestead vegetable fields are having difficulty finding workers. FIU’s Dr. Marc Weinstein says it’s time employers “up their game and be better employers.” Sea ports are jammed. There are not enough truck drivers to clear containers. Restaurants and nightspots are desperate to hire workers. The food supply chain has slowed due to a shortage of warehouse workers, clerks, and delivery truck drivers. Weinstein, FIU’s director of human resource management, told CBSMiami, “I would say employers can anticipate tight labor markets, labor shortage for the foreseeable future.” COVID shutdowns and closures forced many in the...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Idaho State Journal

Local employers challenged by labor shortage

POCATELLO — Fifth Street Bagely owner Marsha Lemprecht seldom gets applications when she posts a job nowadays, and she's concerned that her staff is becoming overwhelmed by an increase in business. Managers with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's bus garage have been out routinely covering school bus routes lately due to...
POCATELLO, ID
hrexecutive.com

Labor shortage? Consider this untapped pool of talent

Businesses across the country are facing a labor shortage. Employers are struggling not only to bring back many of the workers they let go earlier in the pandemic but also to retain their existing employees. Adding to this challenge, the “great resignation” is far from over–our research found that 37% of U.S. workers are likely to search for a new job in the next six months.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
NEWS10 ABC

Investigating causes of the ongoing ‘labor shortage’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – In New York and across the nation, businesses are experiencing staffing shortages. Pritha Chaudhuri, assistant professor of economics at Hamilton College discusses why these labor deficiencies are happening. “Things have changed drastically since COVID-19 hit,” said Chadhuri. “One reason is there were a lot of jobs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rochester Business Journal

Construction industry struggles with growing labor shortage

Finding workers to fill construction jobs was tough enough before the pandemic, but since then, it has only gotten harder, according to Anthony Soprano, vice president of preconstruction services at DiMarco Constructors. “It went from a tough situation to a bad situation,” he says. The lack of interest in the trades among young adults, coupled with the number of those in the field nearing retirement, are among the ...
CONSTRUCTION
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Outgrow the Market (Again) in 2022

Bill.com expects to more than double revenue in the current fiscal year. Intuit continues to grow profits at a market-beating pace. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen roughly 19% this year in relatively smooth fashion. It's a great return for the average investor who purchased an index fund that tracks the broader market.
STOCKS
kmrskkok.com

Dealing with Labor Shortage Topic of SBDC Webinar Series

The West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center will continue its free webinar series on dealing with the labor shortage, with the next program on Creating Efficiency from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday. Bill Schalow will lead the session on how to prioritize and align tasks to increase work efficiency and gain capacity. Register at westcentralmnsbdc.com/events. A webinar on Employee Retention will run 11 to 12 Wednesday, October 20 and one on Minnesota DEED Resources 11 to 12 Wednesday, November 10 will round out the series.
SMALL BUSINESS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses

There is no shortage of articles talking about the labor crisis gripping the U.S.; “nobody wants to work anymore" is a common refrain. Many of these articles attempt to diagnose the problem, but most wind up just describing its effects. Few, if any, attempt to help find a solution. Even fewer can help the small-business owner. This is what we’re going to do here, with a focus on small businesses that have realized that their workers can function in a remote world.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
130K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy