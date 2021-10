England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has urged his Young Lions to learn their lesson after they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw in Slovenia Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic netted in the second half to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw in Celje on Thursday.Goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer saw the Young Lions race into 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes of their Euro 2023 qualifier.But they failed to hold on during a disappointing second half at the Arena Petrol.Carsley said: “I’ve made it clear we need to learn. To be 2-0 up away from home against a...

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO