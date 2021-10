All US airline passengers could soon need proof of Covid-19 status before stepping on board. If enacted, that will include flights to Hawaii. That bill now in the US Senate is pending. On that note, President Biden will be in Chicago tomorrow to discuss airline vaccination requirements. Those were first put in place as a mandate for being a federal contractor. The White House said they’re “seeing strong movement and early action toward vaccine requirements across industries and, importantly, in the airlines’ industry.” NIH said Sunday that “vaccinations are key to curbing another surge down the road.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO