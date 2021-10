A honeymoon has gone up in smoke after an undetonated bomb dating back to World War I suddenly exploded, killing two and severely injuring the new bride. The bomb, thought to have been planted during the Brusilov offensive in 1916, tore through the party of 12 in Ukraine’s Carpathian Mountains last month. Gathered around a bonfire, the group was celebrating a belated honeymoon for accountant Lidiia Makarchuk, 31, and Norbert Varga, a radio operator. Although the pair are Ukrainian and Hungarian, respectively, they share a home in the U.K. and had traveled to Central Europe for the occasion.

