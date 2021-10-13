I support these three 9-R school board candidates
One of the critical challenges in beginning this school year was the vital importance of getting our students back into the classroom safely in the midst of a pandemic. With the delta variant surging, the 9-R school board made the unanimous decision to follow the science and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by requiring masks in our schools to keep our students, teachers and staff members safe so in-person learning could occur.www.durangoherald.com
