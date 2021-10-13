CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

I support these three 9-R school board candidates

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 5 days ago

One of the critical challenges in beginning this school year was the vital importance of getting our students back into the classroom safely in the midst of a pandemic. With the delta variant surging, the 9-R school board made the unanimous decision to follow the science and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by requiring masks in our schools to keep our students, teachers and staff members safe so in-person learning could occur.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Education
Durango, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Durango, CO
Durango, CO
Elections
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Brown
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy