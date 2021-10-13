CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Three teens injured in early morning I-75 crash

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three teenagers were injured in a crash on I-75 near the Bonita Beach Road exit at mile marker 118 early Wednesday morning.

A 33-year-old Rock Island woman was driving a red Jeep north on I-75 around 1:15 a.m. with a 38-year-old man, two 16-year-olds, and a 13-year-old also in the car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman ran off the road into the grass median and back onto the roadway before the Jeep overturned, troopers said. A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were thrown from the car in the incident.

All three teens and the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, investigators said. The man was uninjured.

