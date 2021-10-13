CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia sets another daily COVID-19 deaths record

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Wednesday reported another record of daily coronavirus deaths amid a slow vaccination rate and authorities' reluctance to tighten restrictions. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...

Belarus suspends routine medical care to focus on COVID-19

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Monday ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics in order to devote more resources to coronavirus patients. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
WORLD
Russia's coronavirus infections exceed 8 million

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the daily infection toll hit a new record. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
WORLD
New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic Tuesday as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Australia's Queensland state to open to vaccinated travelers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Queensland state announced plans Monday to open up to vaccinated travelers, ending the status it has enjoyed throughout the pandemic of remaining virtually …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising

LONDON (AP) — Many scientists are pressing the British government to reimpose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe’s highest, rise …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pro-business party OKs formal talks on new German government

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's pro-business Free Democrats on Monday became the last of three parties to back the start of formal coalition talks on forming a new government. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
EUROPE
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BUSINESS
Coronavirus
