On Drew Pyne and Jack Coan and Brian Kelly’s quarterback dilemma, the defense and Drew White’s take on the Cincinnati loss. 1. I’d like to say I told you so regarding Drew Pyne. I wrote a column on Friday that said Pyne should be the starter, but Notre Dame has gone from having three quality quarterbacks to three question marks. Pyne was the most effective of the bunch in Notre Dame’s 24-13 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. He led them to their two touchdowns, but it was still an uneven performance. His timing was way off on two throws to Braden Lenzy and his accuracy was just average. The 32-yard touchdown pass to Lenzy was electric. Also, the drop by Kevin Austin in the second half over the middle was just brutal. Pyne finished 9 of 22 for 143 yards with one touchdown.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO