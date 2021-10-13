CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane center spots broad low-pressure system in the Caribbean

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
A broad area of low pressure system formed Wednesday in the Caribbean with a small chance of becoming the season’s next tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said.

The low a couple hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos is expected to be met with upper-level winds slowing its growth, according to the 8 p.m. update. The NHC said the low has a 10% chance of forming in the next two to five days. The system is moving northward and is expected to turn east Thursday.

However, meteorologists predict the system to come into clash with a front by the end of the week, most likely killing its chances of development, the NHC said.

If the wave forms a system with more than 39 mph sustained winds, it would be named Tropical Storm Wanda, the last name in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season alphabet.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

