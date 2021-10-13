Report: North Grafton needs a facelift to attract new growth
GRAFTON – A newly released 50-page report outlines how the “New England Village,’’ an area of businesses along North Main Street, is being targeted for a facelift using state Local Rapid Recovery Planning funds to plan and provide help to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Grafton is one of 125 Massachusetts communities to receive a slice of the $9.5 million Local Rapid Recovery Planning funds to help address COVID-19-related impacts on local downtowns using a three-phased approach.www.thegraftonnews.com
