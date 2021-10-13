Actress Jennifer Garner Brings Smile to Local 7 yo Cancer Patient

Sometimes it's the little things that can brighten a day, especially if you are a 7 year old cancer warrior like Aubrielle. The 7 year old from Linden, Michigan, and Hurley Children's Hospital patient, had a chance to spend part of her day recently chatting with a pretty special person. Thanks to Children's Miracle Network, Aubrielle was able to spend some time on a virtual visit with actress Jennifer Garner.