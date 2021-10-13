CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, MI

Actress Jennifer Garner Brings Smile to Local 7 yo Cancer Patient

By Lisa Marie
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it's the little things that can brighten a day, especially if you are a 7 year old cancer warrior like Aubrielle. The 7 year old from Linden, Michigan, and Hurley Children's Hospital patient, had a chance to spend part of her day recently chatting with a pretty special person. Thanks to Children's Miracle Network, Aubrielle was able to spend some time on a virtual visit with actress Jennifer Garner.

club937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

5 Totally Flint Sweetest Day Gifts

Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, October 16th is Sweetest Day? I did not until earlier today. The only reason I know is because a co-worker recieved flowers at the radio station today. You may or may not celebrate and or acknowledge the day. I think most people refer to...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22

Up-and-coming R&B singer Emani 22 has passed away. She was just 22 years old. Emani 22's producer J Maine confirmed the artist's death in an interview with People on Thursday (Oct. 14). "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," he said. "I...
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy