Georgetown basketball shocked a lot of people at last year’s Big East Conference Tournament, winning the championship over Creighton, 73-48 as a No. 8 seed in the tournament. They earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but it didn’t give them a lot of magic in the NCAA Tournament. They fell in the first round to the Colorado Buffaloes. History could repeat itself though, as head coach Patrick Ewing and company look to replace a lot of pieces from last year’s squad.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO