Twitter Introduces New Ad Tools, Modified Algorithm to Enter eCommerce

(Hypebot) — If you love Twitter but find that you struggle with the troll problem, there’s a new feature coming to the platform that could be perfect for you!. If Twitter is your social thing and the platform that you use to nurture your audience, then you’ve no doubt suffered the slings and arrows of trolls who just want to pick a fight. As I’ve written before, the best way to deal with an online flame war is to ignore it the best you can, but sometimes that just leads to an ongoing back and forth with loyal followers sliding into a never-ending battle with the troll. The problem is that the discourse can just prolong the negative energy around your brand when all you just want is to move on. The only Twitter weapon you had was to block the unwanted followers.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO