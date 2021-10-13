CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Introduces New Ad Tools, Modified Algorithm to Enter eCommerce

Twitter also revealed that it is currently creating new tools to let companies run ads to find customers who are more likely to make in-app purchases. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWRT), has introduced new features and an updated algorithm to its platform in an effort to capture a piece of the ever-growing eCommerce market. The new updated algorithm will decide which ads users can see which according to the San Francisco-based company, will lay the basis for future eCommerce functionality.

