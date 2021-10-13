CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers Confirms Return For Season 3, But Where's Pedro Pascal?

By Laura Hurley
Cinema Blend
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mandalorian is coming up on a year since the Season 2 finale that changed everything, and 2021 will end without debuting the new season. Fortunately, one Mandalorian fan-favorite just confirmed that he’s returning for Season 3. Carl Weathers will be back for the third season, and the actor has a message for fans about it. But what about Pedro Pascal?

www.cinemablend.com

