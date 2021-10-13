CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want A Pumpkin Like Animal Crossing's Jack? Here's A Free Stencil To Use This Halloween

Cover picture for the articleThe spookiest season of them all is just around the corner and if you're wanting a Nintendo-themed Halloween this year, you'll want to get a load of this. Nintendo has shared a free, printable stencil for any pumpkin carving you find yourself doing over the next few weeks. Available to download on the Play Nintendo website, the stencil is shaped just like Jack from Animal Crossing – perfect for any fans of the series. Here's what it looks like:

Nintendo Life

Peaceful Puzzler 'A Little Golf Journey' Is Out Now On Switch, Here's The Launch Trailer

The games industry seems to love cute little golf games right now, and A Little Golf Journey is the latest to try and grab our attention on Switch. Developed by Okidokico and published by Playtonic Friends, A Little Golf Journey is swinging onto the Switch eShop today. You can go ahead and pick it up for £15.49 / $17.99 / €16.79, and a brand new trailer has been released (up above) to mark the occasion.
VIDEO GAMES
