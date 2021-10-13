Want A Pumpkin Like Animal Crossing's Jack? Here's A Free Stencil To Use This Halloween
The spookiest season of them all is just around the corner and if you're wanting a Nintendo-themed Halloween this year, you'll want to get a load of this. Nintendo has shared a free, printable stencil for any pumpkin carving you find yourself doing over the next few weeks. Available to download on the Play Nintendo website, the stencil is shaped just like Jack from Animal Crossing – perfect for any fans of the series. Here's what it looks like:www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0