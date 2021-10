Halloween is the deadliest pedestrian holiday, MNDOT and the Duluth Police remind drivers to look out for kids running out in traffic. The MNDOT and Duluth Police officials are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for Halloween trick-or-treaters that will appear from behind cars and crosswalks from out of nowhere. Unlike other holidays which tend to see an increase in auto accidents, Halloween brings out a large number of pedestrians, especially small children.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO