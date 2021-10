Wacha threw five shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday. He allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batter while striking out two. The veteran right-hander was locked in for his final start of the season. Outside of allowing six runs in six innings to Toronto on Sept. 15, Wacha was very effective both as a starter and a reliever with 10 runs allowed in his final 30 innings of the regular season. That helped to lower his season ratios to a 5.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 121:31 K:BB across 124.2 innings overall. It's still unclear if he'll work as a starter or a reliever during the ALDS.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO