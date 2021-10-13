CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL power rankings, Week 5: Ravens and Chargers on the rise heading into Sunday’s showdown

By C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fwG0_0cPm2MEh00
Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown catches a pass for a touchdown against the Colts on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record.

Here are the rankings after Week 5:

Super Bowl favorites

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1; No. 1 last week)

2. Buffalo Bills (4-1; No. 3)

The Bucs just keep rolling. They piled up 558 total yards, converted eight of 11 third-down opportunities and committed zero turnovers in a 45-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Tom Brady threw another five touchdown passes, pushing his league-leading total to 15 in five games. Pro Football Focus , ESPN’s Football Power Index , FiveThirtyEight and Football Outsiders all list Buffalo at the top of their power rankings, but the defending champions haven’t slipped enough to concede the top spot in these rankings just yet.

Those Bills are making a strong push, however. Josh Allen looks like a Most Valuable Player candidate again, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 59 yards and a score to power a 38-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. Even more encouraging is the play of the Bills’ young defenders, with rookies Greg Rousseau (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception) and Boogie Basham (3 tackles, 0.5 sacks) providing some juice off the edge. Coach Sean McDermott proved he can beat Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the road. That’s a big step for a team looking to get over the hump in the AFC.

The top contenders

3. Arizona Cardinals (5-0; No. 4)

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-1; No. 5)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (4-1; No. 7)

6. Dallas Cowboys (4-1; No. 10)

7. Los Angeles Rams (4-1; No. 8)

8. Green Bay Packers (4-1; No. 9)

Kyler Murray has been the MVP front-runner, but the Cardinals’ 17-10 win over the 49ers showed it’s not just Murray that’s leading this undefeated start. The Arizona defense ranks fourth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, thanks in large part to a career year from Chandler Jones, the addition of J.J. Watt and better-than-expected play from the secondary and young linebackers Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons. If the Cardinals’ defense can continue to play at a high level, an NFC championship game appearance isn’t out of the question.

The same can be said for the Cowboys, who have also gotten MVP-level play from their quarterback. Dak Prescott looks better than ever after his gruesome ankle injury last year, dicing up the Giants for 302 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 44-20 win, but it’s the play of the defense that should have Cowboys fans excited. No longer will Dallas need to rely on perfection from Prescott just to stay competitive. With Trevon Diggs turning into a lockdown corner and rookie Micah Parsons making an impact as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, this Dallas defense is no longer a liability, but one of the best units in the league. That makes the Cowboys more dangerous than they’ve ever been with Prescott under center.

Speaking of high-level quarterback play, you can’t ignore what the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert are doing this season. Jackson has improved as a drop-back passer while remaining one of the league’s most electrifying athletes, while Herbert has taken a stunning leap from promising rookie to legitimate MVP candidate. They meet for the first time this Sunday in Baltimore, with the winner emerging as the clear challenger to the Bills for the top seed in the AFC. There’s a good chance they’ll see each other again in January.

The flawed contenders

9. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3; No. 2)

10. Cleveland Browns (3-2; No. 6)

Week 1 seems like a lifetime ago for these teams. The Chiefs delivered a signature second-half comeback to beat the Browns, 33-29, then lost back-to-back games to the Ravens and Chiefs and slid to the bottom of the AFC West after Sunday night’s loss to Buffalo. Cleveland has taken care of business against the Texans, Bears and Vikings, but a 47-42 loss to the Chargers on Sunday showed that the Browns are still a notch below the AFC’s top contenders.

For Kansas City, a woeful defense ranked last in the league in Football Outsiders’ DVOA has given one of the league’s most efficient offenses no chance to win. In fact, Kansas City has the league’s best offense and the league’s worst defense in expected points added per play, a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo hasn’t had any answers for a dormant pass rush or a leaky secondary, and it’s threatening to not only sink the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances, but maybe keep them out of the playoffs altogether.

Cleveland’s issues have been harder to identify. The offense remains efficient thanks to a punishing running game, but Baker Mayfield ranks 25th in Total QBR , which measures the effectiveness of a quarterback’s play while adjusting for the strength of opposing defenses. That’s below Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and one spot ahead of Texans rookie Davis Mills. Mayfield can still deliver effective performances like Sunday’s, but the Browns defense can’t give up 7.2 yards per play like it did against the Chargers and expect to win.

The confusing wild cards

11. New Orleans Saints (3-2; No. 15)

12. Tennessee Titans (3-2, No. 19)

13. Chicago Bears (3-2; No. 24)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2; No. 17)

15. San Francisco 49ers (2-3; No. 13)

16. Carolina Panthers (3-2; No. 14)

It’s hard to understand just how much of a threat the Saints can be in the NFC. They dominated the Packers in Week 1, but since then have looked uneven in losses to the Giants and Panthers. When Jameis Winston is playing well, they can compete with anybody. But when he’s forcing throws and the ground game isn’t delivering, they look average. Thankfully the defense has stepped up, ranking third in DVOA through five weeks.

Quarterback questions abound for the Bears, 49ers and Panthers, too. Justin Fields has lifted Chicago back over .500, but has yet to deliver the type of standout performance many have expected to see from the No. 11 overall pick. 49ers rookie Trey Lance is still getting his feet wet in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system, and it might take the rest of the season for the No. 3 overall pick to feel comfortable. Sam Darnold looked like a new and improved quarterback during Carolina’s 3-0 start, but he’s thrown five interceptions in the past two games, both losses. Those teams have largely been carried by their defenses, which means any above-average play they can get from their quarterbacks might be the difference in the fight for a playoff spot.

In the AFC, the Titans and Bengals also remain hard to figure out. Tennessee has shown flashes of the efficient offensive juggernaut it’s been since quarterback Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter in 2019, but the defense hasn’t shown any signs of improvement after a dreadful 2020 performance. Cincinnati has improved tremendously on offense and defense, but it’s an uphill climb to playoff contention in the rugged AFC North. Were it not for a couple of missed kicks in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Packers, the Bengals might be sharing the division lead with Baltimore. Instead, they have more work to do just to keep their heads above water.

The even-more-confusing wild cards

17. Minnesota Vikings (2-3; No. 20)

18. Denver Broncos (3-2; No. 16)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3; No. 23)

20. Seattle Seahawks (2-3; No. 11)

21. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2; No. 12)

The celebration-turned-shoving-match between Kirk Cousins and coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the Vikings’ last-second win over the Lions says it all. Minnesota is seemingly teetering on the edge of irrelevance and wild-card contention with each passing week. The same can be said for the Steelers, who followed up three straight losses and questions about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s future with a 27-19 victory over the seemingly solid Broncos. Now Denver is facing its own questions about how good it can be with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, and whether its defense can carry a middling offense to the postseason.

The Seahawks and Raiders are in limbo, but for entirely different reasons. Seattle lost quarterback Russell Wilson to a finger injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, which means journeyman Geno Smith is the starter for the foreseeable future. Las Vegas, meanwhile, is dealing with the fallout of coach Jon Gruden’s resignation after a report detailed frequent misogynistic and homophobic language he used in emails before he was hired in 2018. Those revelations threaten to derail the season for both teams, who were looking to break through after promising starts.

Ready to sink or swim

22. Indianapolis Colts (1-4; No. 22)

23. New England Patriots (2-3; No. 18)

24. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3; No. 25)

25. Washington Football Team (2-3; No. 21)

26. Atlanta Falcons (2-3; No. 28)

It’s pretty clear the Colts are the best 1-4 team in the league after nearly beating the Ravens on Monday night , but that’s of little consolation to a team that went all-in on quarterback Carson Wentz to remain a playoff contender in the AFC. But they’re not out of it yet, thanks to sharing a division with the Texans, Jaguars and Titans, who are a combined 4-11. If Wentz can stay healthy and Indy can string together some wins against what Football Outsiders ranks as the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the league, there’s hope for a midseason turnaround.

The Patriots are hoping for a similar change of fortunes. Rookie Mac Jones has been among the best of this year’s quarterback class, but it hasn’t been enough to compete with the Bills. Thankfully, the AFC East rival Dolphins and Jets have combined for just two wins in five weeks, giving New England a path to stack some wins heading into the final playoff push.

It’s going to be hard for Philadelphia and Washington to catch Dallas in the NFC East, but a surprise Eagles win over the Panthers on Sunday breathes new life into their season. If they can compete with the Bucs on Thursday night, there’s reason for optimism going forward with quarterback Jalen Hurts and new coach Nick Sirianni. Washington, meanwhile, needs to see dramatic improvement from its disappointing defense (28th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA) if it’s going to have any chance of competing for a playoff berth.

The basement

27. New York Giants (1-4; No. 26)

28. Miami Dolphins (1-4; No. 27)

29. Houston Texans (1-4; No. 31)

30. Detroit Lions (0-5; No. 29)

31. New York Jets (1-4; No. 30)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5; No. 32)

A week after seemingly turning their season around with an overtime win over the Saints, the Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in a loss to the Cowboys. If those two are out for an extended period of time, there are going to be uncomfortable questions for New York to answer this offseason about Jones, coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.

But those questions can’t possibly be as uncomfortable as the ones currently facing Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who’s come under fire for not traveling with his team and being caught in a viral video with a woman at a bar in Ohio. It seems like just a matter of time before Meyer either decides he’s had enough, or Jacksonville decides to part ways with its splashy offseason hire.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Kareem Hunt Injury

The Cleveland Browns saw running back Kareem Hunt grab his leg in a non-contact play during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Things went from bad to worse when Hunt was loaded on a cart and driven into the locker room. Hunt is a tough guy in every sense...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Buffalo Bills#Bucs#Pro Football Focus#Espn#Football Outsiders#Chiefs#Afc#Arizona Cardinals
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
FanSided

2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ravens win big, Cowboys steal one in OT

The Baltimore Ravens won big this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys stole a win on the road. Those games and others shake things up in our 2021 NFL Power Rankings. For weeks, we all heard that the Baltimore Ravens were lucky. Sure, they had some fortuitous breaks, including Justin Tucker drilling a 66-yard field goal to knock off the Lions, but for the most part, they were just a good team that founds ways to win.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy