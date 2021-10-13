How ‘Squid Game’ reveals the flaw in Netflix’s products strategy

Netflix has a new breakout hit titled "Squid Game" that is breaking records for the streaming giant all over the world and becoming absolutely unavoidable here in the U.S. Speaking at Vox Media’s Code Con last week, CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that the horror series from South Korea is the show he is most thankful for on the platform, even beyond former hits like "House of Cards" and "The Crown." The reason, he explained, is because it is becoming so popular in international markets, at the time just nine days after its release.

