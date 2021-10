When it comes to technology, we are all accustomed to new editions and iterations, even when the new version is a mere coat of paint, and the gaming arena is no different. With more gamers looking to get the most out of their peripherals, it is no surprise to see industry manufacturers try to meet that demand and Razer’s latest Wolverine V2 Chroma provides a timely update for the original 2020 release, adding more customisable triggers and that signature Chroma RGB lighting, but with some significant caveats.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO