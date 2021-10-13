5+ Antivirus software to prevent Petya/GoldenEye ransomware

A new ransomware attack occurs every 11 seconds, and today the attacks are more financially debilitating than ever before, with the average incident resulting in more than $700,000 in damages. In fact, JBS recently paid 11 million dollars following an attack on their U.S. beef plants, and one of the largest U.S. insurance companies, CNA Financial, paid nearly 40 million dollars to regain access to files and restore operations. Not to mention the major impact ransomware attacks have on company operations and customer and investor relationships, like the gas shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline attack. The need to fight back, and fight back hard, is obvious. But to be successful, companies need to understand the threat at hand first.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO