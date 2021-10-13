CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5+ Antivirus software to prevent Petya/GoldenEye ransomware

By Madalina Dinita
windowsreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, the frequency of ransomware attacks has intensified lately protecting your PC is crucial. If you are the victim of a ransomware attack you can't get access to your files unless you pay a certain amount of money to the person that infected your PC. Below you'll find a list...

securitymagazine.com

The fight against ransomware

A new ransomware attack occurs every 11 seconds, and today the attacks are more financially debilitating than ever before, with the average incident resulting in more than $700,000 in damages. In fact, JBS recently paid 11 million dollars following an attack on their U.S. beef plants, and one of the largest U.S. insurance companies, CNA Financial, paid nearly 40 million dollars to regain access to files and restore operations. Not to mention the major impact ransomware attacks have on company operations and customer and investor relationships, like the gas shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline attack. The need to fight back, and fight back hard, is obvious. But to be successful, companies need to understand the threat at hand first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Understanding the Real Threat of Ransomware

Cyber extortion through digital means is nothing new, says U.K.-based cybersecurity expert John Walker, but the concerning aspect of today's ransomware attacks is that they are "low-cost in the macro sense and so easy to achieve." Walker implores organizations to build a robust offline backup strategy and not simply rely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Stop Ransomware and Zero-Day Attacks With Breach Prevention

A successful security breach brings with it a host of legal and financial ramifications, including cleanup costs paid to remediation vendors and possible penalties from the exfiltration of sensitive data. The rise of data protection regulations worldwide, from the California Consumer Privacy Act in the United States to the General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union, adds to the monetary risk for organizations operating in those regions in the event of a data breach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityintelligence.com

The Real Cost of Ransomware

Ransomware is an expensive cybercrime and getting more so all the time. Payouts have risen massively in the past few years. But while ransomware payment amounts make headlines, the real costs go far beyond what’s paid to the attackers. How Ransomware Works Now. Ransomware has always been a problem. But...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Ransomware as a Service: Criminal “Entrepreneurs” Evolve Ransomware

Ransomware, ransomware, ransomware. Like Jan Brady complaining about her sister with the famous line, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia,” sometimes I feel like I can’t escape the topic of ransomware – its meteoric rise in popularity with attackers, its prevalence in news articles and its damage to organizations all over the world. There’s a reason ransomware is at the forefront of my (and many others’) thoughts lately. It's proven to be an effective mechanism for cybercriminals to hit a pay day in one shot: big payouts, big names, big attention. This has led to an evolution in the ransomware scene as entrepreneurial threat actors respond to growing demand by providing “ransomware as a service” (RaaS) – platforms for budding cybercriminals looking to make it in the "industry.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Staying Ahead of Ransomware With the Cloud

According to a report from Check Point Software, there were ransomware attacks in the first half of 2021 than during the same period last year. Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 security group also found payments have risen more than 80% since 2020, reaching a record $570,000 average in the first half of 2021. Further, the report noted hackers now have four techniques to use for extorting victims, including file encryption, data theft, denial of service and harassment of partners, contacts and employees and more.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Moving Left of the Ransomware Boom

To foster better collaboration and cyber ground truth, VMware and Accenture’s Cyber Defense group teamed up to deliver relevant security research. Our goal is to expose criminals’ tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and thereby help security teams better focus their prevention, detection and response programs. Ransomware isn’t new—in fact, it’s...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Tamper protection for Windows 11 offers improved ransomware protection

The internet is already an unsafe place, and considering the rise in cyber attacks, this is quite nice. Microsoft decided to add another security feature to the new OS, called Tamper protection. This was originally released in 2019 and is also available for some versions of Windows 10 Server. We...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware: The Global Cybersecurity Pandemic

I am sitting in Paris this week at the Les Asis conference, but my mind is also on Biden’s ransomware summit as ransomware took center stage again this week. No, not because of a major ransomware attack shutting down critical infrastructure or grinding production to a halt. In fact, the opposite. President Biden continued to push the need for cybersecurity and a more effective response to the scourge of ransomware by convening a 2-day ransomware summit involving 30 countries around the world.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Twitch: No credentials or card numbers exposed in data breach

Twitch says that no login credentials and credit card numbers belonging to users or streamers were exposed following yesterday's massive data leak. The company added that the attackers could gain access to the stolen data due to a faulty Twitch server configuration change. "We have learned that some data was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
signalscv.com

How do I fix Norton antivirus error code 8504 100?

Technology is one of the biggest powers that has had a great experience in revolutionizing the whole world today. When we compare the world, we live in today to the world which existed 50 years ago, we will notice that there are no similarities, and the whole credit goes to technological development.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Do I Need Antivirus on My Mac? Here's the Answer

Can Macs get viruses? Do you need antivirus software on your Mac? These questions have plagued Mac users for years. Unfortunately, the answer isn't as simple as you think it is. But we've broken it all down for you below. Do Macs Get Viruses?. Macs have been historically considered very...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Ransomware as a Service?

In 2021, the threat posed by ransomware continued to grow. The most obvious trend is that ransomware groups are now targetting larger businesses and, in doing so, are able to ask for larger payments. Another important trend, however, is the rise of Ransomware as a Service. Ransomware is no longer...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Broadcom Software's Symantec Threat Hunter Team discovers first-of-its-kind ransomware

The new ransomware family, called Yanluowang, appears to still be under development and lacks some sophisticated features found in similar code. Nonetheless, Symantec said, it's dangerous. The Symantec Threat Hunter Team at Broadcom Software has discovered what appears to be a brand new family of ransomware named after the Chinese...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

10+ best virus removal tools for Windows 10 [2021 Guide]

Once viruses get into your PC, removing them requires the best virus removal tool you can find. Some of our options below include data encryption features and identity protection. These antiviruses will also periodically scan your PC for new threats, and receive constant updates. We've included both free and paid...
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

10 Most Reliable Free Online Antivirus Tools in 2021

Nowadays, everyone has a security tool installed on their computer or PC. However, the truth is that in case of trouble, we can always use some free online antivirus that we can find on the Internet. Hence, this article will show some of the best online antiviruses that we can...
COMPUTERS

