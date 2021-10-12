7 Tips From Tech Recruiters To Give You an Edge in Your Job Search

Many leaders complaining about the difficulty in finding talent should try applying for a job at their company. They may be surprised by what they discover. The "talent crisis" is an ongoing theme in nearly every industry, and IT is no exception. As the world adjusts after the initial shocks of COVID, and organizations struggle to find the balance between remote and in-person work, employees are moving and changing jobs in droves. The job market has tilted decidedly in favor of the job-seeker, and companies are having difficulty filling open roles and attracting qualified candidates. As a tech leader, it's easy to shake your head and shrug your shoulders and assume the dearth of candidates coming across your desk is "just the way it is." However, your systems and processes may be holding your organization back from getting access to the best talent.

JOBS ・ 11 DAYS AGO