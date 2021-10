YORK -- Blayne Winkler might have looked like just another recreationist as he paddled a kayak across Recharge Lake throughout the summer months of 2021; however, it wasn’t a fishing line he cast over the side of his boat. Instead, he lowered collection jars to the bottom of the lake on a cord then gently pulled them back up, capped and labeled them, then paddled to the bridge at the northwest side of the lake to trade research partner Emily Eggar full jars for more empty ones. Eggar traveled the perimeter of the lake to gather additional samples from designated locations.

YORK, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO